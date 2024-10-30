ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Colts-Vikings prediction and pick. The Colts have had issues with consistency this season, while the Vikings have been a surprise team.

The Colts started the season slowly and have continued at 4-4. They have lost to the Texans twice, the Packers, and the Jaguars. Then, they have big wins against the Bears, Steelers, Titans, and Dolphins. The Colts still have the potential for a run, and they are starting Joe Flacco at quarterback instead of Anthony Richardson to try and jumpstart this offense for the rest of the season.

The Vikings have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL. They are 5-2, but they just lost two games in a row after starting 5-0. They have wins against the Giants, 49ers, Texans, Packers, and Jets. Then, their losses are to the Lions and the Rams in back-to-back weeks. The Vikings started off red-hot, and after two losses, they need to bounce back.

Here are the Colts-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Vikings Odds

Indianapolis Colts: +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +198

Minnesota Vikings: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 46.5 (-114)

Under: 46.5 (-106)

How to Watch Colts vs. Vikings

Time: 9:20 pm ET/6:20 pm PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Indianapolis Colts have been inconsistent this season. They are averaging 326 yards per game on offense and scoring 21.9 points. The offense has pieces, and the Colts decided to bench Anthony Richardson in favor of Joe Flacco. He has 716 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception with a 65.7% completion percentage. Jonathan Taylor has also been solid in the backfield, with 454 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 92 carries. The receivers have also been great, with Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Michael Pittman Jr. all having a minimum of 350 receiving yards and at least two touchdowns.

The Colts have struggled on defense this season. They are 28th in yards allowed at 379.6 yards per game. The run defense is the difference in this game because they have struggled against the running game, allowing 151.9 yards per game. Then, they have also struggled against the pass and allow 227.8 yards per game through the air. They are also struggling in scoring defense, allowing 21.5 points per game. The defense has talent with Kwity Paye and DeForest Buckner up front and Zaire Franklin in the middle. This defense has struggled, and they have a big task against the Vikings’ offense in this game.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Vikings have looked like a juggernaut at times this season but, more recently, have struggled. Their offense has been solid this season, averaging 325 yards per game. Then, they are scoring 26.9 points per game. Sam Darnold is the key for this team under center and has been great since being thrust into the starting role after JJ McCarthy’s injury. He has 1,610 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 67.2% completion percentage. Justin Jefferson is the best receiver on the team, with 646 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 41 receptions. Aaron Jones has also been key for the Vikings in the backfield, with Jones having 501 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 104 carries.

The Vikings’ defense has been solid this season. They are allowing 346.9 total yards per game. They have been awful against the pass but great against the run. They are allowing 263 yards through the air and then 83.9 yards per game on the ground. This defense has a lot of playmakers, with Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel off the edge, followed by Stephon Gilmore and Harrison Smith in the secondary. This defense has an interesting matchup against Joe Flacco because he has proven he has a lot of talent despite how old he is, and he is coming in to provide a spark for this offense.

Final Colts-Vikings Prediction & Pick

Thanks to Joe Flacco, the Colts should cover this game. Flacco will jumpstart a Colts offense that has been stuck with Anthony Richardson under center. The Vikings have taken a step back more recently, which makes this game a prime one for the Colts to keep close. I think the Colts cover and make this a fun game, but the Vikings are the better team and should still win a close one.

Final Colts-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Indianapolis Colts: +5.5 (-115)