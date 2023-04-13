Since the retirement of star quarterback Andrew Luck prior to the start of the 2019 season, the Indianapolis Colts have found themselves on the search for a new building block at the position.

Following Luck’s retirement, the Colts have made several attempts to address the quarterback situation. In 2019, Jacoby Brissett earned the starting job. The following season, the Colts made a move to bring in longtime NFL quarterback Phillip Rivers. While the team made a playoff run, the experiment lasted just one season.

After Rivers’ opted to retire following the playoff loss, the Colts traded for Carson Wentz, sending several top picks to add him. In a lackluster season, Wentz struggled to find success. In turn, he lasted just one season as well.

In 2022, the Colts once again elected to add a veteran quarterback. This time it came in longtime Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan. After sending a third-round pick to add Ryan, the team had high expectations. But instead of success, the team struggled, and Ryan was ultimately relegated to the bench. In his place, both Sam Ehlinger and veteran Nick Foles took the field.

Ultimately, the Colts finished the 2022 season with a 4-12-1 record. Now heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, they own the fourth overall pick.

When looking at this year’s draft class, there is elite talent on both sides of the ball, specifically at the top of the draft. With needs on both sides of the ball, the Colts could approach their selection in several different ways. But with a glaring need at quarterback, the decision could be easy.

With two teams in need of a quarterback at picks one and two and the Arizona Cardinals in a position to trade back at three, the Colts options could be slim at three. Many expect that Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young will already be off the board. A team could also look to trade up to acquire Florida’s Anthony Richardson as three. In turn, Kentucky’s Will Levis could be the lone top option left. But when looking at this Colts organization, he could be the perfect fit. Here’s why.

Here are 2 reasons why Will Levis could be the perfect fit for the Colts in the first round of the draft

2. Fit alongside HC Shane Steichen

With the hiring of head coach Shane Steichen, the Colts added a play-caller that could help revitalize the offense. He has also worked with several of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, including Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. In each of his stops, Steichen has found success and has helped develop quarterbacks. Letting Will Levis develop in his system could be crucial to his success.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During his time at Kentucky, Levis showed that he had the tools to be a strong quarterback at the next level. While his decision-making at times was worrying, he can still make the necessary plays on the field.

After spending the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Penn State, Will Levis opted to enter the transfer portal. With the decision to join Kentucky, he was given the opportunity to showcase his game. Over two seasons as the Wildcats’ QB1, he was able to do just that.

Through his two years as the Kentucky starter, Levis appeared in 24 games. In 2021, Levis burst onto the scene for Kentucky. Over his 13 games, he threw for 2,826 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Heading into 2022, many hoped that Levis would take his game another step. While he struggled at times, the potential was still there. He finished the year throwing for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions over 11 games.

In addition, Will Levis has proven that he can make plays with his leg. During his strong 2021 campaign, he made a strong impact on the ground. He finished the season rushing for 376 yards and team-high nine touchdowns. While he didn’t make this same impact in 2022, he still has the tools needed to do it at the next level.

In total, Will Levis threw for 5,232 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions during his time at Kentucky. He found success with arm talent and overall athleticism. With the tools that he has, Steichen could help unlock his full potential, early in his career.

1. A true building block at quarterback

As noted, the Colts have taken the veteran approach in recent seasons. But by adding Will Levis, they would finally address the quarterback position in a major way.

With the core that the Colts have assembled, Levis has the chance to succeed from day one. On the offensive side of the ball, they have a capable pass catcher in Michael Pittman Jr. In addition, they have second-year wide receiver, Alec Pierce. They also have a star in the backfield Jonathan Taylor.

Through Levis’s ability to push the ball downfield, in addition to his strength in the run game, he could help elevate the Colts offense in a big way.