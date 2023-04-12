Mike Johrendt is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through, suffering through the disappointment that those teams produce on a yearly basis. With an unhealthy obsession with having too many fantasy football leagues, his writing experience lies in the worlds of baseball, basketball, and football. Always looking to tailgate a sporting event, he fully supports #BucksIn6.

We are just over two full weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Indianapolis Colts have a ton of important decisions to make at the end of April. Needing to find their next franchise quarterback, will they decide to find that QB option with their fourth overall selection?

The Colts’ roster has plenty of players to build around, with running back Jonathan Taylor leading the charge. But the offense has been incredibly inconsistent, and not all of those problems are due to the below-average play at quarterback.

General Manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen have a franchise-altering draft upcoming – take a look at how their nine-pick draft class will turn out.

Indianapolis Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Will Levis (QB, Kentucky)

Round 1 (4th overall)

It is quite obvious that a QB will be taken at No. 1 by the Carolina Panthers and at No. 2 by the Houston Texans. With the Arizona Cardinals not needing a QB but holding the third selection, that is what will determine where the Colts go.

Between Will Levis and Anthony Richardson, the Colts have two high-upside players to choose from – and here they decide to go with Levis. It is totally possible that Richardson’s upside gets a team to jump up to #3 and grab him, which would leave Levis and his cannon of an arm ripe for the picking at fourth for Indy.

Zay Flowers (WR, Boston College)

Round 2 (35th overall)

Michael Pittman Jr. needs help, and with Parris Campbell not in the picture anymore, bringing in Zay Flowers makes a ton of sense. At worst, you draft an upside WR3 behind Pittman and Alec Pierce.

But at best you find a proven wideout with WR1 potential written all over him, exactly the type of player you want to pair with a rookie signal-caller.

Sam LaPorta (TE, Iowa)

Round 3 (79th overall)

While it may be too early for him, there is no denying the talent of Sam LaPorta and the need at tight end for the Colts. With the top options like Michael Mayer and Dalton Kincaid long gone, LaPorta could very well be this year’s mid-round steal at TE.

Playing at Iowa afforded LaPorta plenty of blocking experience, something that is invaluable for a rookie. Plus, his receiving skills are certainly above average, making him a prime candidate to become one of the top targets for Levis in his rookie season.

Henry To’o To’o (LB, Alabama)

Round 4 (106th overall)

The defense is far from perfect but is more developed than the offense, hence why it took until the fourth round to select a defender. While the Colts may have Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, and Shaquille Leonard, Henry To’o To’o is the future at this position and should have a big role in Year 1.

To’o To’o has a third-round value written all over him, which may make it tough for the Colts to wait until Day 3 for a linebacker. But his skills in both the passing and running games are strong enough that it wouldn’t be a reach if Indianapolis had to grab him a round earlier.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

DeMarvion Overshown (LB, Texas)

Round 5 (138th overall)

The second defender drafted by the Colts is a converted safety, DeMarvion Overshown. Overshown is not just known for having one of the best names in the 2023 NFL Draft – it is his positional versatility that jumps off the page.

His familiarity with playing both in coverage and in the box makes him more of a Swiss Army Knife player than one that is locked into one position. Overshown likely will be labeled as an LB on the depth chart, but expect him to play everywhere from box safety to extra rusher to slot corner when needed.

Andrei Iosivas (WR, Princeton)

Round 5 (162nd overall)

One of the best small-school prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft is Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas. Having made a name for himself at the Senior Bowl, Iosivas wowed scouts with his explosiveness, the best trait he brings to the table.

Iosivas didn’t face a ton of future NFL talent, likely giving NFC front offices pause, but his skill set is more than enough to get him into the league – and the Colts would be more than happy to add another pass catcher at a great value.

Garrett Williams (CB, Syracuse)

Round 5 (176th overall)

The final of three fifth-round selections find the Colts adding their final defensive prospect of the draft in Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams. While Williams did suffer an ACL tear last October, his talent should make him a priority secondary addition for the colts.

If he wasn’t trying to overcome a recent serious injury, Williams likely would be a Day 2 pick, which makes his value here in the 5th round awesome for Indianapolis.

Evan Hull (RB, Northwestern)

Round 7 (221st overall)

With no current sixth-round selections at their disposal, the Colts have to wait until the seventh round to pick again, where they grab a pass-catching RB from Northwestern, Evan Hull.

Hull would be the perfect new-age Nyheim Hines that this team has missed, and Hull is able to do a little bit of everything, making him a prototypical RB3 on the depth chart and the main pass-catching role-filler the offense needs.

Earl Bostick Jr. (OT, Kansas)

Round 7 (236th overall)

The final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft for the Colts is an offensive lineman with ties to the NFL, Earl Bostick Jr. The Kansas Jayhawk prospect’s dad had a journeyman’s career playing offensive line in the NFL, and his son is looking to follow in his footsteps.

There is just a sense of consistency surrounding Bostick’s draft profile, and that feeling is rare for a prospect likely bound for the seventh round. Every team needs more offensive line depth, making Bostick Jr. a great option for the Colts to round out their draft class.