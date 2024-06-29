In the acting world, there are few comedic or character actors that have been able to enjoy the long and storied career like the one Martin Mull had since his began in 1976. It was with this in mind, and with a heavy heart, that his daughter revealed the veteran actor had passed away at the age of 80.

Peaceful Passing

Mull's daughter, writer and artist Maggie Mull, shared the news of her father's passing on Friday, stating that he had passed away Thursday at his home in Los Angeles “a valiant fight against a long illness,” according to NPR.

While she did not share any additional details, she did take to social media to share a heartfelt message honoring her father.

“He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials,” she said in an Instagram post. “He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs.”

News of Mull's death was met with shock and support on social media from many of the actors and comedians he shared the screen with over his career including Paul Reiser, Jennifer Tilly, and Harry Shearer.

A Life of Laughs

While Martin Mull is best known for his acting career, he first broke into the entertainment industry as a musician who became known for his satirical comedy songs. He would end up opening for acts such as Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen during this time before transitioning to acting in 1976.

He landed his first role on the satirical soap opera Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman and its spinoffs Fernwood 2 Night and America 2 Night, marking the start of what would become a long and successful career across film and television.

On the big screen, Mull could often be seen in a variety of supporting roles, though he would land the odd leading role such as 1980's Serial. However, some of his most recognized turns on film include the 1985 cult classic Clue, where Mull portrayed Col. Mustard, and as Justin Gregory in the Robin Williams classic Mrs. Doubtfire.

It was on the television screen, though, that Mull would find more success as he would often end up finding his way into plenty of hit comedy series for everything from a one-off appearance to recurring characters. These include credits in Taxi, The Golden Girls, Roseanne, The Larry Sanders Show, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Simpsons, Arrested Development, Two and a Half Men, and Veep, among many others.