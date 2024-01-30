They two stars had an untouchable bond.

In a new documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, actress Glenn Close discusses how she believes Robin Williams would still be alive if Reeve were.

Part of the new film features interviews of people who knew the Superman star, PEOPLE reports. And it's quite revealing to hear Close discuss how much of a tight bond he had with the comedian.

Glenn Close reveals details of Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve's relationship

Close said in the film, “I always felt that if Chris was still around, Robin would still be alive.”

Reeve passed away in 2004 from cardiac arrest at the age of 52. He was paralyzed due to a horse riding accident and relied on a ventilator to breathe and a wheelchair.

As for Robins, the actor took his own life in 2014.

Both Christopher and Robin formed a relationship at New York's Juilliard School in 1973, where they both attended.

Beyond the documentary, Close disclosed her thoughts years ago during a speech at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation's annual “A Magical Evening” Gala, according to Entertainment Tonight.

She mentioned, “Their friendship, their connection, is the stuff of legend. It not only endured but became a life-giving force sustaining them both. I am convinced that if Chris were still with us, Robin would be too.”

Close also added, “On Friday evenings, Chris would literally swoop in, piloting his own plane, scoop Robin up, and away they would fly for the weekend. On Sunday, late afternoon, Chris would swoop back in and deliver Robin back. — I have to say a little worse for wear.”

The new documentary includes other interviews with Reeve's children, Matthew, Alexandra, and Will. Also, his wife, the late Dana Reeve, who passed away in 2006. It also includes Whoopi Goldberg, Susan Sarandon, and Jeff Daniels.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is a touching story about the friendship with Robin Williams and more that should make it super.