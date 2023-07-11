To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park, Mattel has unveiled a new Steven Spielberg action figure at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

IGN broke the news of the Spielberg-Jurassic Park action figure — the director's first-ever figurine. The reveal comes during the second day of Mattel's “12 Days of Fandom” event at Comic-Con.

The figurine includes Spielberg and a ton of accessories including a movie camera, a director's chair, and a Dilophosaurus. Additionally, the set will include a life-size cardboard replica of the Jurassic Park clapperboard. The set will be exclusively sold at SDCC at the Mattel Creations booth (Booth #2945) while limited quantities will also be available online beginning on July 21 via the Mattel Creations website.

“We're always looking at new ways to bring the films to life and SDCC [San Diego Comic-Con] gives us the ability to bring more out of the box offerings to life,” Mattel VP and Global Head of Action Figures PJ Lewis told IGN.

He continued, “To celebrate the 30th [anniversary], we wanted to honor the visionary that brought Jurassic Park to the big screen. Spielberg is a legend and we've never seen an action figure of him before, and he is just as much a part of the legacy as the dinosaurs and characters in the film. The team created the first-ever action figure of Steven Spielberg based on a behind the scenes photo from filming Jurassic Park.”

Steven Spielberg directed the first two Jurassic Park films and would go on to direct a number of classics. In recent years, the director has still been churning out films including an adaptation of West Side Story and perhaps his most personal film to date, The Fabelmans. The latter was loosely based on his early years as an aspiring filmmaker with Gabriel LaBelle playing him. Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, and Seth Rogen also starred in the film. The Fabelmans received seven Oscar nominations including a Best Picture and Best Director nod.