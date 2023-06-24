San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), the annual fan convention, is facing yet another setback. After two consecutive cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SDCC returned last year with a successful masked-and-vaccinated event. However, the year 2023 brings new challenges as major studios and streamers are opting out of the convention, Variety reports.

The ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike and the likely upcoming SAG-AFTRA strike have caused many studios to withdraw their participation. Earlier this week, it was announced that Marvel Studios, led by Kevin Feige, would not be hosting their highly anticipated panel in Hall H. Now, more studios have joined the list of no-shows. According to Variety, Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, HBO, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Netflix will not be present at SDCC due to the unavailability of talent. The writers' strike, which began in May, has left the panels without writers, and with actors potentially going on strike from June 30 onwards, the absence of talent becomes more pronounced.

The absence of major studios means that highly anticipated projects will not be showcased at Comic-Con. Fans will miss out on updates and announcements for Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm projects like The Marvels, Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, and Haunted Mansion. HBO's popular shows, including True Detective Season 4 and House of the Dragon Season 2, will also be absent from the convention.

For studios that are still considering participation, time is running out. Schedules for the event will be rolling out on July 5, making it crucial for them to make a decision soon. San Diego Comic-Con, known for its exciting panels and exclusive sneak peeks, will undoubtedly feel the impact of these major absences.