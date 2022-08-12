Commanders: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

Without a winning season since 2016, the Washington Commanders are looking forward to more than just a new identity.

Under the name Commanders for its first season, the team brought in starting quarterback Carson Wentz to lead the new era. Behind the scenes, Washington and owner Daniel Snyder have been involved in multiple serious allegations of misconduct, casting a pall over the entire organization.

Still, the Commanders will fight hard to return to the playoffs. To make that happen, some changes from the initial depth chart are bound to occur, with coach Ron Rivera making sure his team puts its best possible foot forward.

Here are two current first-stringers for the Washington Commanders who might lose their starting roles by Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Commanders first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs in 2022

2. Right Guard Trai Turner

With lofty goals for 2022, Washington brought some veteran leadership to the locker room. One of the players they signed who fits that description is guard Trai Turner.

The five-time Pro-Bowler agreed to a one-year deal with the Commanders in hopes of solving their offensive line problems. Having started all but four of his 110 games in the NFL, he arrived in D.C. with the expectation of being a first-stringer. However, Turner has failed to play in training camp so far, sidelined a quad injury.

Still, Washington listed him as the starter at right guard on the team’s first depth chart. It might come as a surprise since Wes Schweitzer played 313 snaps last year and was a bright spot on the offensive line.

One thing that might have helped Turner is his connection with Rivera. The veteran played under Rivera for six years with the Carolina Panthers, so he is probably familiar with his scheme. Also, having the trust of his longtime coach probably played a role in the first depth chart decision.

But without a full training camp, Turner might need some extra time to get back to his best form. If Schweitzer shines in the preseason, Turner’s job could be at risk regardless of his past under Rivera.

1. Return Specialist Alex Erickson

Although most of Washington’s units seem to have a set lineup, special teams remain in question. This is mostly due to the departure of DeAndre Carter, who took care of the team’s returns last season. He earned a NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor in Week 4 as he returned a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown.

Without Carter, the Commanders brought over Alex Erickson from the Panthers. The return specialist has over 4,000 return yards and one touchdown for his career. He also has over 1,000 receiving yards over his six-year career in the NFL.

Erickson is listed as the first-stringer for both kick and punt returns. As much experience as he has, there is still a battle for the returner specialist spot on the roster. His main competition is likely Dax Milne, who Washington drafted in 2021 as a wide receiver.

Because Milne was on the roster last year, he has a leg up on Erickson in terms of comfort with Washington’s schemes. This could also mean that Rivera and the front office want to give him a bigger role with the Commanders.

Erickson has much more experience as a returner, while Milne has more time in Washington. This should be an interesting competition ahead of the preseason. If Milne has plays well leading up to the regular season, don’t be surprised if the Commanders ultimately split up responsibilities in the return game.