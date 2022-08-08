Commanders fans will want to look away from the Carson Wentz updates at camp

Carson Wentz is no longer an elite NFL quarterback, but the Washington Commanders are still hoping that he will offer them stability from under center. However, it appears that Wentz is not doing a fine job of inspiring the Commanders’ offense with reports of poor performances in the training camp.

Via Ben Standig of The Athletic:

“Inaccuracy concerns dogged Wentz in Philadelphia and Indianapolis, and that fret has traveled to Washington with an assortment pack of misfires. High and low, wide and inside — it’s all been on display, with Saturday’s showing in front of thousands of fans the most public display yet.”

Wentz comes over to the nation’s capital after getting traded by the Indianapolis Colts to the Commanders last March, with Washington hoping that the former Super Bowl champion quarterback will elevate the ceiling of its offense. In 2021, the Commanders averaged just a paltry 19.7 points per game and also ranked just 21st with 323.6 total yards per contest.

Washington doesn’t have great depth at the quarterback position, so Carson Wentz might not need to look over his shoulder — for now. That being said,

Behind him on the Commanders’ depth chart is Taylor Heinicke, who started 15 games for the team in 2021. The Commanders selected North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but the rookie has a long way to go before gaining the confidence of Washington head coach Ron Rivera enough to put him on top of Washington’s quarterback depth chart.