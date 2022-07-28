Commanders owner Daniel Snyder testifies before Congress, but there’s a catch

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, who has been accused of overseeing a toxic workplace, with allegations of sexual harassment and abuse involved, was set to appear in front of Congress’s House Oversight Committe for a deposition Thursday morning. Snyder is speaking to Congress, just not the way many people would expect. Yahoo Sports has the details.

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder fielded questions from the House Oversight Committee on Thursday morning after five weeks of negotiations between the two sides about the conditions of such a deposition.

Snyder agreed to provide testimony under oath but not under the power of a subpoena, a crucial distinction that required him to answer the committee’s questions truthfully but also allow him to choose which questions he answers.

However, there's a twist to Snyder's testimony. The Commanders owner testified under oath but "not under the power of subpoena", as noted by Yahoo Sports. That meant that Snyder could answer every question truthfully but also choose which questions Congress can ask him.

The Committee has been attempting to issue a subpoena on Snyder, though the owner has been out of the country. The Commanders owner’s lawyers have pushed back, arguing that such a measure isn’t necessary, given that he had agreed to appear.

It’s not yet clear what the result of the deposition will be. However, it’s clear that it won’t be getting any easier between Daniel Snyder and Congress.