Will Brian Robinson Jr. repeat his electric performance versus the New York Giants? Check out three Washington Commanders Week 11 predictions

With a Washington Commanders Week 11 contest against the New York Giants, the Commanders will look to avenge their 14-7 loss to the Giants three weeks ago. Before the Commanders-Giants game, we'll make three Commanders Week 11 predictions.

At just 4-6 and coming off a close 29-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Commanders have a slim shot at a playoff run. Despite the losing record, Washington has shown plenty of positives this year. Quarterback Sam Howell leads the NFL in passing yards and has shown a lot of promise in his first year as a starter. There's a good chance Washington even sees him as their future starter! They have explosive ability, but also some inconsistencies. For one, their offensive line has not helped Howell's development. Though Howell could take fewer sacks, he's taken 47 sacks! That's 14 more sacks than the next most-sacked quarterback. On defense, they've also given up too many points and yards, seemingly punting for next year after trading Chase Young and Montez Sweat away.

However, the Commanders have a clear-cut opportunity for a win this week against the beaten-down Giants. The Giants are on their third quarterback after injuries to both Daniel Jones and Tommy Devito. They have just two wins on the year, but one of those came against Washington a few weeks ago when New York held the Commanders to just seven points the whole game. Washington hasn't beat the Giants since the 2021-2022 season, so they'll have to overcome that challenge if they want to avoid being swept by another division rival.

If Washington can win, they'll improve any playoff chances they have a little by moving to 5-6. They have little chances of overtaking Philly or Dallas in their division, but they'll prove they're still relevant and can beat the teams they should. With that in mind, let's check out our Commanders Week 11 predictions.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. goes for 120+ scrimmage yards

Brian Robinson Jr. is coming off a huge game where he had 14 touches for 157 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks. It was his biggest game of the year and only his second game putting up over 100 scrimmage yards outside of Week 2, when he had 129 total scrimmage yards versus the Denver Broncos. In his last game versus the Giants, Robinson Jr. had just eight carries for 23 yards and zero receptions on one target. So why can Robinson Jr. do better this time versus New York?

For one, running back Antonio Gibson is doubtful for Sunday's game. If Gibson is out or limited, it will give more opportunities to Robinson Jr. Outside of that, Robinson Jr.'s performance last week should also encourage Washington to give him more touches. He got his most targets and receptions in the game, catching all six passes his way. His highlight of the day was a 51-yard touchdown catch and run. If Washington doesn't continue to give him more touches this week, they'll miss a huge opportunity in their offense.

QB Sam Howell throws for over 350 yards

Sam Howell has surprised the NFL by becoming the league leader in passing yards through eleven weeks with 2,783 yards. While part of this is because the Commanders have yet to have their bye week, it's still impressive how Howell has become so prolific in just his first season as a starter. Especially given how many times he's been sacked!

This season, Howell has thrown for over 350 yards twice, versus the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles. Against the Giants, he threw for 249 yards. But against a weakened Giants team with no quarterback, Howell should be able to capitalize and put up more stats.

Four different Commanders weapons score a TD

One of the biggest strengths of the Commanders is the amount of weapons they have offensively. Between Brian Robinson Jr., Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas and Terry McLaurin, Sam Howell has a slew of options to throw to and target.

Though the Giants limited the Commanders to just one touchdown in their first game of the year, the Commanders are coming off one of their best scoring games of the year. Washington put up 26 points while Howell threw touchdowns. Count one more touchdown for the Commanders this weekend as they take on a disheartened Giants organization that's on their third quarterback.