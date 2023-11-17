The Giants take on the Commanders in Week 11 and ahead of that game, we'll make some bold predictions for Tommy DeVito and the G Men.

The New York Giants have a big NFC East showdown in Week 11 with the Washington Commanders. The team is 2-8 and gunning for the No. 1 pick, but the team on the field will be fired up to try and beat a division rival. With that in mind, here are a few bold Giants Week 11 predictions.

The New York Giants have had the season from hell in 2023. Their offensive line has never been healthy together until Week 9 when left tackle Andrew Thomas returned from a hamstring strain he suffered in Week 1. The good injury luck only lasted for so long, however. A week after backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a rib injury, starter Daniel Jones returned from an injury only to tear his ACL in that return. That injury came a week after Darren Waller, the Giants' top pass catcher, suffered another hamstring strain and was placed on injured reserve.

The Giants are now down to third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito and it… has not gone well. DeVito is completing 57.4% of his passes, is averaging 4.8 yards per attempt, has three touchdowns to just three interceptions on the season, and has taken a gargantuan 13 sacks on the season so far. Luckily, he does get a Commanders team that just traded their top two pass rushers at the trade deadline in Chase Young and Montez Sweat. But the Giants have mustered only 33 points in their last three games and ten of those points came while they were trailing 42-7 to the Dallas Cowboys last week. They've got their work cut out for them.

Weird things happen in division games, and so for the Giants-Commanders NFC East battle, let's make some bold Giants Week 11 predictions.

Tommy DeVito throws for at least two touchdowns

DeVito's stats, as mentioned above, are abysmal. But if ever there was a matchup for him and the Giants passing attack to have success — as anemic and injured as they are at the moment — it would be this one. Washington currently ranks 30th in the NFL in EPA per dropback allowed. The only teams with worse marks in that department are the Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos. The Commanders also give up 264.3 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 29th in the NFL. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Chargers give up more on a per-game basis.

The Giants had plenty of success airing it out against this defense the last time they met back in Week 7. Tyrod Taylor, who is much more experienced and accomplished than DeVito, threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-29 passing against the Commanders. Geno Smith just threw for 369 yards last week against this secondary after struggling mightily the weeks prior. Even Desmond Ridder threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns against this secondary. The Washington defense has been very generous to quarterbacks this season. Even Tommy DeVito could have success against them.

The Giants win the game

Really, this just depends on if the offense can actually move the ball. If what happens above actually does come to fruition, then this is absolutely on the table. The Giants' defense was playing well until the last three weeks. They held the Commanders to seven points and the week before that, they held the Bills to only 14 points. Their defense is absolutely capable of keeping them in games.

So is quarterback Sam Howell for the Commanders. Howell has played tremendously for the Commanders this season, but has lacked in one key area. He takes a ton of sacks. Howell has taken 47 sacks in ten games this season. That is a lot. He was sacked six times by the Giants, who have a penchant for blitzing often under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. If the offense can move the ball and the defense can get to Howell, they can win this game. They've already proven it this season.