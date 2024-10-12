Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game on the road against the Baltimore Ravens due to a knee injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Brian Robinson had not practiced all week for the Commanders due to his knee injury. The team is currently 4-1 on the season and looking for a big statement win against the Ravens. Robinson's absence is significant, as he is the team's leading rusher.

So far this season, Robinson is first on the Commanders with 325 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He is 25 yards ahead of quarterback Jayden Daniels for rushing yards on the team. Jayden Daniels is always going to be a threat on the ground, and that is a big reason why he was selected with the No. 2 pick in this year's NFL Draft. But it is not ideal for him to be the only threat. Due to Robinson's absence, Austin Ekeler will have a bigger role. The good news is that Austin Ekeler has been productive when healthy this season, rushing for 7.9 yards per attempt. He is also a proven check-down option, although Daniels usually runs when his passing options dwindle.

It will be interesting to see how the Commanders plan around Robinson's absence. It is a significant one, but there should be enough pieces on offense to find some level of success. A good showing from Daniels and the offense would be encouraging. The Ravens are a Super Bowl hopeful, so it would say a lot about the Commanders if they could play a competitive game or even get a win.

Commanders look to make statement amid surprising season

The Commanders have a big test this week against the Ravens, arguably the biggest of the season. Following the matchup with Baltimore, Washington will host the Carolina Panthers in a game that the team should expect to win. Then the following five games are a tough stretch that includes the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Daniels' first time matching up against division rivals in the Eagles and Cowboys will be interesting. He already faced the Giants, and came out with a narrow win, so that second matchup is not a given. However, the Eagles and Cowboys are two teams that hope to make the playoffs this season and eventually chase down the Commanders for the NFC East crown.