The Washington Commanders has a tough Week 5 with an embarrassing loss to the previously winless Chicago Bears. Now things are going from bad to worse for the team as All-Pro special teams standout Jeremy Reaves picked up an injury that could knock him out for the season.

“#Commanders DB Jeremy Reaves, a first-team All-Pro special teamer last year, suffered a partially torn ACL on Thursday and could miss the rest of the season, sources say,” NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo wrote on Tuesday. “Reaves is gathering more medical opinions before making a decision on his immediate future.”

This is a big blow for the Commanders, whether Reaves opts to rest and rehab or have surgery, he’ll miss a big chunk of time this season. The sixth-year pro is a defensive back by trade who the Commanders signed as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama. He worked his way up from the practice squad to become one of the best all-around special teams players in the league.

The Jeremy Reaves injury is just the latest catastrophe for the Commanders, who played poorly on Thursday night in Week 5 and gifted the Bears their first win of the season. At 2-3, Washington is still in the mix in the NFC, even though the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles are pulling away from the rest of the NFC East.

Still, if the team performs like it did on Thursday and continues to drop in the standings, new owner Josh Harris could start making some changes. The rumors are that he will take a patient approach with head coach Ron Rivera and likely give him the full season. However, there are no such guarantees for struggling defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

The Commanders play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.