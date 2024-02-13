With a new head coach and GM, the Commanders can continue their franchise rebuild with a strong free agency.

The Washington Commanders are in a good place to begin their rebuild. Washington have the No. 2 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, which puts the Commanders in a position to take one of the top quarterbacks of the board.

Washington also have five picks in the first three rounds of this year's draft. But not only that, the Commanders also have over $83.5 million in cap space and could free up even more with certain roster moves. The Commanders are well-positioned to draft a number of difference makers and sign some more.

Should they elect to make big splashes in free agency, they will also need to find diamonds in the rough with that cap space as well. That's where players like Greg Dortch and Mike Gesicki could come into play.

Greg Dortch, Wide Receiver

If there were an award for the most underrated receiver in the NFL, Greg Dortch would be in consideration. All the guy does is produce whenever he gets a chance.

Dortch played at least 50% of Arizona's offensive snaps in only seven of their 17 games in 2023. He caught a touchdown or racked up at least 76 yards in four of those games. In eight such games in 2022, Dortch accrued at least 50 yards five times.

Dortch has a connection with the Commanders that could link to a possible union between the two. Kliff Kingsbury was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022 and was hired as the Commanders' offensive coordinator a few weeks ago. He and Dortch crossed paths in Arizona for two seasons, meaning Kingsbury is very familiar with Dortch's game and vice versa.

Slot receivers had a huge emphasis on Kingsbury's offense during his time in the NFL and that is where Dortch specializes. Arizona drafted Rondale Moore to be their primary slot receiver, which hindered Dortch's opportunities in the desert. But when Dortch got his chances, he almost always came through.

Wide receiver isn't the most glaring need for the Commanders this offseason. Terry McLaurin is still among the best at that position in the NFL and Jahan Dotson, while his sophomore season was disappointing, has plenty of promise in his own right. Washington should be able to address needs elsewhere on their roster with most of their cap space and draft capital.

They could then pluck Dortch for cheap and still have a stellar trio of wide receivers. Dortch would be a great signing for anybody, but especially the Commanders.

Mike Gesicki, Tight End

If the Commanders want to become more dynamic in the middle of the field, Dortch is one way to go. Another would be Mike Gesicki.

Gesicki is more of a huge slot receiver than a tight end who could fill the role that Zach Ertz held in Arizona during Kingsbury's tenure there. In 2021, Ertz ranked seventh among tight ends in slot snaps with 248 of them. In 2022, his 232 slot snaps ranked fourth at the position. Ertz ranked that highly in slot snaps despite playing only 11 games in 2021 and 10 games in 2022.

If head coach Dan Quinn and Kingsbury want a tight end who can play a lot in the slot, Gesicki might be their man. He played 314 snaps from the slot in 2023, which ranked eighth at the position. He didn't play a lot at all in the lone season in Miami he spent with head coach Mike McDaniel, but before that, he was featured as a big slot tight end.

His 412 slot snaps in 2021 was first among tight ends. In 2020, he was second at the position with 298 of them. In 2019, his 222 slot snaps were third at the position.

Mike Gesicki is among the most athletic tight ends in the NFL. He provides much more versatility as a receiver at that position than Logan Thomas, who the Commanders could cut and save money this offseason. Gesicki's playing time and production have dropped precipitously the last few seasons, but he hasn't been in offenses that fit his skillset all that well.

He could be a great fit in Washington. He'd be a nice value signing for the Commanders this offseason.