Riverboat Ron Rivera's time aboard the Washington Commanders ship may soon be coming to a disappointing end

The man we have affectionately come to call ‘Riverboat Ron' may just be up s***'s creek without a paddle.

Ron Rivera's tenure as the head coach of the Washington Commanders has not netted the results he or those within the Commanders organization must've imagined when he was hired ahead of the 2020 season. In the now three-plus seasons that Rivera has spent in D.C., the Commanders have gone 26-33-1 with only one playoff appearance as a 7-9 division winner to show for it.

Today during his media availability, when Ron Rivera was asked about whether he had thought much about his future has the head coach in Washington, he offered up a response that would only come from a man who knows just how bleak his future really is (h/t Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post).

“I understand the situation and circumstances, but I'm not going to waver on anything. I'll stick to the what I talked about in the spring and that was the growth and development of the quarterback and the offensive unit. I think with what we're doing and how we're doing things. it's kind of the progression of how it would be. My big disappointment has been we haven't played as well on defense that we've needed to. Does that make my job security shaky? It could. I mean, I have no idea what Mr. Harris is going to do.”

Ron Rivera has no future with the Washington Commanders. We can consider that a sad reality all we want, but it's the truth. The new ownership group, led by Josh Harris, will likely clean house all throughout the front office and coaching staff, as they've already started to do so with the roster.

As for what may be next for Rivera, I have no clue. He's very well-respected within the NFL, but in 13 seasons as an NFL head coach, his 102-96-2 record screams ‘average coach!' So while it wouldn't surprise me if the 61-year-old Rivera landed another job within an NFL organization, I would be surprised if he got a third crack at a head coaching job.