The Washington Commanders have been without star edge rusher Chase Young for over a year now. The former second-overall pick has been sidelined since suffering a torn ACL in Week nine of last season

Now, over a year removed from his injury, Young is still working to return to the field. Many anticipated that he would be ready to go in Week 15 when the Commanders took on the New York Giants on Sunday night football. Unfortunately for Young, he was still not prepared.

With the Commanders looking to make a playoff push, Chase Young is expected to return before the season ends. On Wednesday, during a conversation with reporters, Young spoke on how the process to return to the field has gone.

“Every day I feel like I’m getting better. Every day I feel like I’m getting stronger, more comfortable. So just gotta keep going, continuing that,” said Young via The Athletic’s Ben Standig.

Young was asked if there was anything that he wished had gone differently during his recovery, to which responded, saying, “No, I’m good with everything. I wish it was a faster process in general, but it is what it is.”

Based on Chase Young’s comments, it appears that a return to the field could be coming in the near future. His arrival to an already elite Commanders defensive front could put the rest of the NFL on notice down the final stretch.

When healthy, Young has been elite. Over his first 24 career games, he totaled 70 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, and nine total sacks. Once he returns, he will be ready to pick up right where he left off.