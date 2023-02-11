The Washington Commanders have opened contract discussions with star defensive tackle Daron Payne, coach Ron Rivera said. Payne had an excellent year in the nation’s capital in 2022, accumulating a career-high 11.5 sacks and 18 tackles for a loss.

The 25-year-old Alabama native could command as much as $20 million a year on a long-term deal, according to Dov Kleiman. If the team chooses to franchise tag Payne, it would cost $18 million.

Payne finished the season with new career highs in tackles and pass deflections as well, with 64 and five, respectively. In January, he was named as a replacement player for Aaron Donald at the 2023 Pro Bowl. It was his first Pro Bowl selection.

Payne played college football with the Alabama Crimson Tide, winning the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship with the team. He was named the most valuable player on defense, and was soon after drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Commanders.

After concluding his four-year rookie contract and fifth-year option in Washington, he’ll likely either sign a long-term deal, or be franchise tagged ahead of the 2023 season. Payne was asked what he was looking for with his next contract when the team cleaned out their lockers in January:

“You know what I want, man. It’s self-explanatory,” Payne said, later adding, “I just want what I earned.”

He was also noncommittal when asked if he would be back in Washington next year.

“Who knows?” Payne said. “We’ll see.”

Either the Commanders retain Daron Payne and pay him what he’s earned, or the star defensive tackle will be with a new team in 2023.