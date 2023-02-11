Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera had indicated that the team is still pursuing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Ron Rivera was almost certainly talking about Bieniemy when he told Commanders Senior Vice President of Media and Content Julie Donaldson that the team is looking to interview one of the coaches who will be on the sidelines during the Super Bowl.

“Well, where we are right now is we’re in a little bit of a holding pattern right now,” Rivera said in regard to the Commanders’ offensive coordinator search. “You know, I’ve talked to a number of coaches, and I’ve interviewed six of them specifically in person.”

“I am waiting for somebody that’s in this game this weekend, and once we get past that game, we’ll get an opportunity to hopefully visit very carefully. (We will) get an opportunity to interview and then take a step back and make a decision.”

It remains to be seen if Eric Bieniemy would want to join the Commanders’ staff. Bieniemy has made five straight trips to the AFC Championship Game with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. Sam Howell is expected to enter training camp as the Commanders’ top quarterback. Washington just finished in last place in the NFC East.

The Commanders aren’t the only team interested in luring Bieniemy away from the Chiefs to be their new offensive coordinator. The Baltimore Ravens also reportedly view Bieniemy as a candidate to lead their offense.

Bieniemy has been a head coaching candidate in seemingly every offseason since becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. The Indianapolis Colts interviewed Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy. The 53-year-old seems likely to remain an assistant coach for at least one more year.

Maybe it will take Bieniemy finding success outside of Kansas City for him to finally land a head coaching job.