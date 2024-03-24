The Washington Commanders own the No. 2 pick overall of the 2024 NFL Draft and it's widely expected they'll select a quarterback. Although Caleb Williams is expected to be gone by then, head coach Dan Quinn admits his team has received calls on potential trade offers.
There are plenty of exciting prospects in this Draft class. However, some teams are rumored to be interested in trading up to select a quarterback. Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are deemed the second and third-best options on the board.
When asked about the potential trade calls, Dan Quinn admitted the Commanders have received some calls, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network and Christian Gonzales of Around the NFL. However, Quinn does claim that it would take a lot for Washington to move that pick.
“Yes, I would say it's ringing, and because, like you said, of the talent of the group this year. And so I would anticipate him fielding these calls as it goes through, and usually it's not necessarily later than No. 6 or 7, but those people who are usually in the top four or five, there's somebody that somebody has targeted, and I think it's mostly like ‘Well, I've got to take a shot!' A lot of times it's no, like ‘Thanks for calling' but it is part of the process, and you have to do your due diligence to listen and to find out just to make sure, like is there something that you just couldn't refuse. I certainly walked past it in the hallway when I was with the Cowboys, years ago for a trade that involved Herschel Walker and many draft picks and changed a lot of their organization. So, I think anybody in personnel with the skills of Adam, they're going to listen, but there's only so many things that you'd consider and it'd better be really good.”
Considering the Commanders need a new quarterback, especially after trading Sam Howell away. It's unclear whether they prefer Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. But both are considered great quarterback prospects entering the NFL Draft.
It's really going to come down to which quarterback they like more. Maye is a solid prospect who is deemed to be more of a pocket passer. Meanwhile, Daniels has the athleticism that's reminiscent of Lamar Jackson and Anthony Richardson.
With that said, the rumor mill is going to heat up as trade talks continue to float around the league. If someone feels they can't live without Maye or Daniels, we could see the Commanders potentially pull the trigger on a trade.