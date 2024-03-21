One week into NFL free agency, and the whole league is nearly turned upside down. It's been a busy week for all 32 teams, including the Washington Commanders, who have made 19 signings thus far.
New owners, new coaching staff — new everything for the Commanders, who had tons of cash to spend once free agency began. They also have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. There has perhaps never been a more important offseason than this one for Washington. Already through free agency they've rebuilt a lot of their defense, along with a couple offensive pieces like running back Austin Ekeler.
Now, let's see how each signing graded.
Austin Ekeler, RB
Austin Ekeler's signing represents a significant move for the Commanders' backfield, providing a reliable and versatile weapon to complement Brian Robinson and Chris Rodriguez. With Antonio Gibson departing, Ekeler's arrival adds a proven playmaker with over 8,000 total yards from scrimmage in his career. He brings valuable pass-catching ability, a crucial component in Kliff Kingsbury's offense. Despite a slight decline in rushing efficiency last season, Ekeler's role in Washington won't demand heavy carries, allowing him to focus on his strengths, particularly in the passing game.
Grade: B+
Bobby Wagner, LB
Washington's acquisition of Bobby Wagner addresses a pressing need for leadership on defense, a role he's excelled in throughout his career. His experience with new Commander's head coach Dan Quinn along with Ken Norton, is also a plus, and is the reason he ended up in Washington, per SI. While his age of 34 raises questions about his long-term impact, the one-year deal mitigates this risk, offering a low-risk, high-reward scenario.
Grade: A-
Marcus Mariota, QB
Marcus Mariota's signing provides Washington with a seasoned backup and mentor for what will most likely be their rookie quarterback they draft No. 2 overall. But if the season started today, the job would be between Mariota and Jake Fromm with Sam Howell being traded to the Seahawks. But again, the draft will likely change that.
Mariota's time as both a starter and backup bring valuable insights to the quarterback room that will need it. He could very well find himself making some starts in 2024 while the whichever rookie makes his transition into the league. However, his inconsistent performances in the past as a starter raises concerns about his ability to fill in if that is truly needed.
Grade: C
Zach Ertz, TE
The Commander's needed a veteran presence at tight end, following the departure of former quarterback turned tight end Logan Thomas. Zach Ertz's decade of service fits the bill here. Plus, his knowledge of Kliff Kingsbury's system from their time together in Arizona adds immediate value to the offense. Ertz will likely be most welcomed by whatever quarterback(s) earns the starting job but especially a rookie trying to get used to the speed of the NFL game. However, at 33 and tread on his tires getting thinner, keeping Ertz healthy a whole season may be challenging.
Grade: B
Dante Fowler Jr., DE
Dante Fowler's signing provides the Commanders with depth at the defensive end position and reunites him with coach Quinn, who coached him in Atlanta and Dallas. Fowler's ability to rush the passer effectively adds another dimension to Washington's defensive front, not to mention a third defensive end in this free agency class. However, his production has been a bit inconsistent in recent years, raising questions about his ability to be a consistent contributor. He did play in all 17 games last season and made four sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.
Grade: B-
Frankie Luvu, LB
Frankie Luvu's addition helps bolster the Commanders thin linebacker corps, providing depth and experience alongside Jamin Davis. His versatility and ability to blitz effectively align with Quinn's defensive philosophy.
Grade: B
Tyler Biadasz, C
Tyler Biadasz's signing addresses the Commanders need for a reliable veteran center, offering stability and durability to an injury-prone position. His experience and football IQ make him a valuable asset, especially with a potential rookie quarterback on the horizon that will need all the protection he can get.
Grade: B
Cornelius Lucas, OT
The Commanders bring back Cornelius Lucas, providing Washington with a reliable swing tackle and depth along the offensive line. His versatility and experience make him a valuable backup, capable of filling in at both tackle spots. However, questions about his ability to start full-time remain, particularly after the departure of Charles Leno Jr.
Grade: B-
Efe Obada, DE
Another returnee is Efe Obada, who will be adding depth to the Commanders defensive line, offering versatility and rotational pass-rushing ability. However, concerns about his durability and recent injury history raise questions about his long-term impact. He played in only five games last season.
Grade: C
Jeremy Chinn, S
Jeremy Chinn's signing adds yet more versatility and athleticism to the Commanders secondary, offering the ability to play multiple positions. His size and physicality make him a valuable asset against tight ends and in run support. There is a bit of concern when it comes to Chinn, though. He played in just 12 games last season with a career-low of 272 snap counts from his 400 the year prior.
Grade: C
Dorance Armstrong, DE
Dorance Armstrong's signing reunites him with Quinn, but also addresses a major need of a strong presence at defensive end, to which there wasn't last season. Quinn likely has a big role for him in his defense. The question will be if he can handle it or not.
Grade: B
Clelin Ferrell, DE
Clelin Ferrell should be the other starter opposite Armstrong. His abilities stem mostly from stopping the run but this is still a huge get for the Commanders considering this was a huge need.
Grade: B
Michael Davis, CB
Michael Davis's signing addresses Washington's need for depth at cornerback, offering experience and size to the secondary. His familiarity with Tom Donatell from their days with the Chargers adds immediate value to Washington's defense. However, he didn't have the best year last season. He gave up eight touchdowns, while allowing 13.8 yards per completion.
Grade: C-
Jeremy Reaves, S
Jeremy Reaves's makes his return because he was a valuable special teams player and locker room leader. After all, it was his special teams abilities that earned him All-Pro and Pro Bowl accolades in 2022.
Grade: B
Brandon McManus, K
With Joe Slye out, the Commanders needed a kicker. Enter Brandon McManus from the Jaguars last season. He has a career 81.4 percent field goal percentage, while staying consistent with that last year, hitting 81.1 percent, per Pro-Football-Reference. His long was 56 yards last season. From 40 yards on is where McManus gets a little shaky. He was 11-of-13 from 40-49 yards and only 5-of-10 50-plus yards.
Grade: C
Anthony Pittman, LB
Anthony Pittman gives the Commanders more depth in their completely redone linebacking corps but also gives them another good special teams guy.
Grade: B
Nick Allegretti, OG
Nick Allegretti's signing at the very least gives the Commanders more depth on the interior part of their offensive line. Depending on how the line is structured, he could become a starter.
Grade: B
Noah Igbinoghene, CB
Noah Igbinoghene's signing at least adds another body to a team that was thin at cornerback. As a starter, he still hasn't found his way yet, though. He also be helpful on special teams.
Grade: C
Jamison Crowder, WR
Jamison Crowder comes back to Washington on a one-year deal to pad the wide receiver room along with his special teams play as a returner. He had 35 returns last season for 278 yards, season high 61 yard punt return.
Grade: B