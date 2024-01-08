Magic Johnson knows a thing or two about assisting.

Magic Johnson is still a big figure in the world of sports. While his playing days are long behind the Basketball Hall of Famer now, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar is still busy with professional sports. For one, he is a co-owner of the NFL's Washington Commanders. And with Washington in for what should be a hectic offseason, it appears that Johnson will also be assisting in laying a new foundation for the franchise's coaching staff and front office, according to a statement released by team owner Josh Harris.

“As we look ahead, we recognize the results this season were not good enough and a strategic shift in leadership and approach is necessary. Alongside my partners, I have assembled a small advisory committee to assist me in identifying two important roles for this organization: head of football operations and head coach. I have asked Mitch Rales, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and David Blitzer, as well as Bob Myers and Rick Spielman, to join the advisory committee that will work with me to make the best decisions for the franchise.”

Commanders already having a busy offseason

Johnson isn't just the only figure with a rich basketball background who'll help the Commanders in turning things around. Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers along with former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman are tasked to find new leaders for Washington amid the dismissal of head coach Ron Rivera on Monday.

The Commanders haven't been to the NFL playoffs since 2021 and the last time they won a game in the postseason was way back in 2005. They also ranked just 25th and 32nd in the NFL in 2023 in scoring offense and scoring defense, respectively. The hope for Washington and its fans is that the moves the team has made and will be making this offseason will pay dividends as soon as the 2024 campaign.

Under Rivera, the Commanders put together just a 26-40-1 record over the course of four seasons, concluding in 2023 when the team managed to go just 4-13. With a huge payroll and a high draft pick, many are expecting Washington to capitalize on those as the team looks to make much bigger waves in 2024.