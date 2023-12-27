The Washington Commanders announced on Twitter that Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback over Sam Howell on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has benched Sam Howell for Jacoby Brissett during the team's last two games against the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets. Brissett led comeback attempts in both games that were unsuccessful. In the Jets game, Brissett brought Washington back from a 27-7 deficit to take a 28-27 lead, but Greg Zuerlein kicked a game-winning field goal to give New York a 30-28 win.

