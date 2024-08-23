The Washington Commanders will take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, August 25 in Washington, D.C., the final game before rookie number two overall pick Jayden Daniels' expected debut as starting quarterback.

On Friday, reporter Nicki Jhabvala revealed Coach Dan Quinn and the Commanders' plans for Daniels on Sunday, a surprising development considering the gravity of the situation. According to Jhabvala, Daniels will not play on Sunday.

The Commanders lost their previous two preseason games to the Cowboys, Jets and Dolphins, respectively, highlighting the importance of ending the preseason on a high note for a team that is used to finding itself in the ‘L' column.

Sunday's game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.