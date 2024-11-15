The Washington Commanders have been one of the more pleasant surprises during the 2024 NFL season. Washington suffered a crushing loss on Thursday Night Football against Philadelphia, which puts them behind in the NFC East divisional race. It probably didn't help that Jayden Daniels suffered a mild injury to his throwing hand during the game.

Daniels suffered what looked like a cut on his right throwing hand during Thursday Night Football.

“I'm straight, just got a little cut,” Daniels said after the game, per The Athletic's Ben Standig.

When asked if something specific happened, like his hand being stepped on, Daniels gave a vague response.

“I can't even tell you, sometimes it's football,” Daniels declared.

Prime Video's sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung reported during the broadcast that Daniels had a cut between his pinky and ring fingers on his throwing hand. Washington's coaching staff reportedly applied a glue to close the wound.

“You got a quick look at Jayden Daniels’ hand. It appears he has a cut at the base between the pinky and right throwing hand,” Hartung said. “They were applying a sterile super glue that could quickly close that wound, and now he’s all bundled up.”

Thankfully, it seems like the injury was no big deal and should not linger into next week.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels back coach's controversial decision in Eagles loss

Commanders fans are probably still wondering what could have been if one high-leverage play in the fourth quarter turned out differently.

Washington was down 12-10 during the fourth quarter and drove all the way down to the Philadelphia two-yard line. Instead of kicking a field goal that would have put them in the lead, Commanders coach Dan Quinn decided to go for the touchdown.

Jayden Daniels fumbled the snap and decided to run with the ball, but ultimately came up short of the end zone.

Daniels stood behind his coach's decision to make that call after the game.

“Jayden Daniels says he was all for the decision to go for it on 4th down,” reported JP Finlay on X, formerly Twitter. “Says there was a slight delay getting the snap and it impacted the play. Blamed his cadence and said he's gotta be better.”

It is good to see Daniels accept responsibility for his part on that play. Quinn's decision to go for it on fourth down is aggressive, but is an easily defendable position. If the execution on the play were different, perhaps the Commanders could have won a crucial game against a division rival.

What's done is done, and now it is time for the Commanders to start looking forward. Washington get a long weekend before playing Dallas in Week 12.