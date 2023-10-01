The Washington Commanders are going to need all the help that they can get for Week 4. Against their division rivals in the Philadelphia Eagles, the team will have a tough time trying to keep up with them. Thankfully, their offense will get one of their key players back after he suffered a nasty injury a couple of weeks ago.

Commanders tight end Logan Thomas is set to make his return to the team in Week 4, according to Sam Fortier. The tight end was out for Week 3 with a concussion after taking a gnarly hit from a Denver Broncos defender.

Washington’s inactives at Philly: RB Chris Rodriguez (illness)

WR Mitchell Tinsley

TE Curtis Hodges

G Chris Paul

OT Trent Scott

DE KJ Henry TE Logan Thomas and RB Derrick Gore are active. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 1, 2023

The Commanders briefly enjoyed an undefeated start to the season after dispatching the Arizona Cardinals and the Broncos in the first two weeks. Against the Buffalo Bills, though, the massive gap in talent was obvious. Sam Howell was powerless against the tough Buffalo defense, throwing pick after pick. On the other hand, their defense struggled to contain the Bills' mighty offense.

After facing an AFC powerhouse, the Commanders now face another contender, this time from their own division. After a dominant 2022 season, the Eagles haven't looked quite as unbeatable as they were last season. However, they still outclass Washington in talent, especially on defense. Howell and co. are going to be put in a blender by this defense.

Commanders fans are hoping that Thomas can provide some relief for the passing attack. Howell looked solid against the Cardinals and the Broncos, but against a ferocious pass rush, the young QB wilted. Thomas should hopefully serve as either a safety valve for Howell or as an extra protector against the Eagles' vaunted pass rush.