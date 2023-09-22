The Washington Commanders welcome the Buffalo Bills to the nation’s capital in Week 3. Unfortunately for the home team, the latest Logan Thomas injury update is that they’ll have to do so without their star tight end after the Commanders ruled him out for Sunday’s game.

“Commanders TE Logan Thomas (concussion) is OUT for Sunday vs. Buffalo,” Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala tweeted Friday before adding, “S Kam Curl and WR Curtis Samuel are both QUESTIONABLE. They did not practice today because of an illness.”

Thomas suffered his concussion on a spectacular touchdown catch in Week 2’s wild win over the Denver Broncos. Safety Kareem Jackson delivered a dirty headshot to Thomas as he caught the six-point ball, which was the second time in two weeks the defensive back knocked a player out. Despite also delivering a crushing high hit to Las Vega Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers the week before, the NFL declined to suspend Jackson.

This Logan Thomas injury update ahead of the Commanders-Bills Week 3 tilt means more work for the team’s other tight ends, John Bates, Cole Turner, and Curtis Hodges.

Thus far this season, Bates has three catches for 46 yards, and Turner has three receptions for 38 yards. The Commanders have made Hodges a healthy scratch in the first two games of the season, but he’ll certainly be in the squad this week with Thomas out.

Thomas has six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown this season. His absence could mean bigger things for second-year wideout Jahan Dotson, as well, after the young WR has started the season slowly with new quarterback Sam Howell.