The Denver Broncos vs Washington Commanders contest was one of the best games of a great Week 2 NFL slate. Unfortunately, a dangerous hit by Broncos safety Kareem Jackson on Commanders tight end Logan Thomas marred what was otherwise an incredibly exciting game. Now, after his second concussion-producing hit in the first two weeks of the NFL season, the league is reviewing the play to see if Jackson deserves a suspension.

“Source: NFL will be reviewing and discussing Monday whether Broncos’ safety Kareem Jackson should be disciplined for this hit on Commanders’ TE Logan Thomas one week after Jackson was fined $14,189 for his hit on Jakobi Meyers that left the Raiders’ WR with a concussion,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Sunday night.

The play in question came at the end of the first half with the Commanders down 21-3. Washington quarterback Sam Howell hit TE Logan Thomas in the end zone for a touchdown, and in the process of making the incredible catch, Jackson launched his helmet into Thomas’ helmet, which seemed to knock the pass-catcher out.

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was ejected after this hit on Commanders TE Logan Thomas 👀 Deserved ejection? 🤔pic.twitter.com/qgDu3gU3Dh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 17, 2023

Thomas miraculously held onto the ball for the score but missed the rest of the game in the league’s concussion protocol. Referees ejected Jackson for the hit.

This was Jackson’s second hit in two weeks that was (at best) incredibly irresponsible and (at worst) flat-out dirty. With the NFL’s supposed emphasis on player safety, the league must step in immediately and give Jackson a suspension. If it happens again afterward, he needs to go out for a long time.

Some will argue that both the hits on Thomas and Meyers were bang-bang plays, and Jackson couldn’t stop himself. And while that may be true on some level, unless the league comes down hard on players who take headshots — no matter what the intention — they’ll never get them out of the game.