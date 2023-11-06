Washington Commanders partial owner Magic Johnson liked what he saw in Sunday's win over the New England Patriots.

On Sunday, the Washington Commanders improved their 2023 record to 4-5 with a road win against the New England Patriots. This game wasn't always pretty, with the two teams going back and forth throughout much of the contest, but ultimately, Washington was able to make just enough plays to get past a Patriots squad that was a little bit tougher to beat than their 2-6 (now 2-7) record might indicate.

After the game, Commanderes' partial owner Magic Johnson (yes, that Magic Johnson), took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and as he has been known to do, dropped some very direct and cogent analysis of what he saw on the field Sunday afternoon.

“I’m very happy with my Commanders win over the Patriots!” wrote Johnson. “Players stepped up on both sides of the ball and played consistent in the entire fourth quarter.”

Johnson also had praise for Commanders' head coach Ron Rivera's performance on the sidelines, going against arguably the greatest coach of all time in Bill Belichick of the Patriots.

“Coach Rivera had the team ready to play and Coach Eric Bieniemy called an excellent game!” wrote Johnson. “He was creative on offense and switched between runs and passes.”

As previously noted, the Commanders now sit at 4-5 on the 2023 campaign, as Sunday's win allowed them to bounce back from a narrow home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles a week ago. While they are likely out of contention for the NFC East crown, a wild card spot isn't outside the realm of possibility for the Commanders this year.