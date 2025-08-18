Trade rumors are heating up, as it sounds like the Washington Commanders are potentially shopping running back Brian Robinson Jr. With the team playing the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday for their final preseason game, it sounds like rumors might be true after the franchise's latest decision for Robinson.

Reports indicate that the 26-year-old running back will not play against the Bengals on Monday, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Both Robinson and the Commanders mutually agreed that it would be in Robinson's best interest not to play with the front office looking to trade him soon.

Amid speculation about his future with the Commanders, RB Brian Robinson Jr. will not play tonight against the Bengals, sources say. It's a mutual decision between Robinson and the team, as a trade before the cut to the 53-man roster remains a possibility.”

Speculation is that the reason the Commanders are potentially willing to trade Brian Robinson Jr. is due to the emergence of rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Washington selected Croskey-Merritt in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he has seemingly impressed the coaching staff throughout training camp.

As for Robinson's future, it's currently unclear which team may trade for him. Brian Robinson Jr. is a bruiser-type running back who can serve as a power option out of the backfield. He's especially good in short-yardage situations and could be a brilliant asset for any team that needs that type of player in the running back room.

Robinson played a key role for the Commanders last season after recording career highs in rushing yards (799) and rushing touchdowns (8). He's entering the fourth season of his career after playing his first three in Washington. There is still a chance he remains with the team this year, but the rumors seemingly indicate he and the franchise are ready to move on.

