KJ Henry of the Commanders got called for a controversial roughing the passer against the Patriots, and fans were up in arms.

Another week, and another controversial roughing the passer call in the NFL, as this time it is KJ Henry of the Washington Commanders who gets dinged on a sack of quarterback Mac Jones that would have made the New England Patriots punt on fourth-and-long, but instead the drive ended with a field goal and a 17-10 Patriots lead.

We say it every time … but I think this was the most ridiculous roughing the passer penalty ever called. pic.twitter.com/XaEgNVezzo — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) November 5, 2023

As expected, fans were up in arms after the call on KJ Henry, mainly Commanders fans. However, formwer players and even a Patriots writer admitted that the call was bad as well. The referees likely believed that Henry fell on top of Mac Jones, rather than landing on the side of him. Regardless, it was a very controversial call.

Let's get to some of the best reactions.

The Patriots basically got three free points from this penalty call. https://t.co/C4Bef9vSBh — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) November 5, 2023

That is the worse F-ing call that I have ever seen @NFL . Please explain what the hell he’s suppose to do? — Brian Mitchell (@BMITCHLIVE30) November 5, 2023

Because of the terrible officiating, the Patriots came away with 3 points when it should've been Commanders' ball around midfield. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 5, 2023

WTF?!?! There was nothing rough about that. Great tackle/sack by #55 — Terry Johnson (@TerryJPatsFan12) November 5, 2023

Guessing their argument is he drove him into the ground? — Daniel Harris (@danielharrisrun) November 5, 2023

The matchup between the Patriots and Commanders features a 2-6 team and a 3-5 team. Both teams are looking to keep some slim playoff hopes alive. The Commanders would be very much alive at 4-5 in the weak NFC. It might be a tougher for the Patriots, as they are a game worse and are in the AFC, but this game is must-win for any hope of that.

A call like that could change the outcome of a crucial game for both teams. However, the Commanders did eventually come back to take a 20-17 lead after this play. It will be worth seeing how this game ends, and if this call eventually makes a difference in the outcome. If the Patriots come out on top in a close one, Commanders fans will undoubtedly be talking about that call.