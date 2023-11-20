Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell took the blame for his turnovers against the Giants on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders dropped to a disappointing 4-7 on the 2023 NFL season with a home loss against their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants. Howell had one of his more dispiriting efforts of the season in the loss, and although the Commanders were within two points heading into the fourth quarter of the game, ultimately, the Giants outscored them 17-7 in the final frame to come away with a 31-19 road victory.

After the game, Howell addressed the loss and why he believes he has to be better for his teammates moving forward.

“I've just got to be better,” said Howell, per JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. “I thought we moved the ball well throughout the game, but just too many turnovers. No matter who you're playing in the NFL, if you turn the ball over that many times, you're not going to win, so we've just got to be better. We've got a short week, so we're going to go in tomorrow and do everything we can to try to win the game on Thursday.”

In the loss against the Giants, Sam Howell completed 31 of his 45 passing attempts, good for 255 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw three interceptions, consistently giving New York short fields to work with, which helped them establish a rhythm despite the offensive woes they've experienced this year.

Up next for the Commanders is perhaps their toughest test of the season in the form of a road game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.