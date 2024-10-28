The legend of Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels just keeps on growing. On Sunday, Daniels added to his fantastic 2024 season by leading Washington to an improbable 18-15 win against the Chicago Bears at Northwest Stadium in Landover.

Magic Johnson blown away by Jayden Daniels' miracle throw in Commanders vs. Bears

The ending to that contest was one for the books, and will surely be talked about by Commanders and football fans in general for a long time. Count Los Angeles Lakers legend and part-0wner of the Commanders Magic Johnson among those blown away by how Daniels pulled off a game-winning Hail Mary touchdown throw versus the Bears.

“OMGGGG!!,” Johnson shared on X (formerly Twitter). “The Hail Mary pass from our quarterback Jayden Daniels to Noah Brown with no time on the clock ended up working for my Commanders!! An incredible 18-15 win!”

The Basketball Hall of Famer also gave Daniels a big shoutout in his reaction to the Commanders' spectacular win over Chicago.

“I’m so proud and thankful for Jayden Daniels stepping up to play after his rib injury and leading us to victory. There was a little magic in the air!!” Johnson added.

The Commanders found themselves trailing the Bears by three points with just 25 seconds left in regulation after Chicago running back Roschon Johnson scored on a one-year touchdown run, which was followed by a two-point conversion catch by tight end Cole Kmet. Daniels then led a four-yard drive that saw him scramble around the field for several seconds before firing a pass to the end zone in the hope of finding someone for a score. That someone turned out to be wide receiver Noah Brown, who got the ball in the end zone off of a deflection for a 52-yard touchdown catch.

Daniels was not a sure shot to play the Bears game heading into Week 8, as he had limited practice on Friday due to a rib issue. Fortunately for Washington, Daniels was able to give it a go, as he passed for 326 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 21-of-38 completions versus the Bears.

On the season, Daniels has 1,736 passing yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions on a 71.8 percent completion rate through eight games.

The 6-2 Commanders will look to further improve their NFC East division-leading record when they take on Daniel Jones and the New York Giants in a road game in Week 9.