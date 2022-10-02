Commanders QB Carson Wentz gets brutally honest on his sluggish Week 4 performance vs. Cowboys

Through four weeks in the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders have more questions than answers on the offensive side of the ball.

On the heels of a lackluster performance in the Commanders’ home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Carson Wentz struggled to get going in the 25-10 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. While he was able to get eight different players involved on offense, Wentz had quite a difficult time opening up the passing game, and he also failed to regularly convert crucial third downs.

Overall, Wentz finished with 170 passing yards and two interceptions thrown on the day.

Following a sluggish outing in NFC East play, Wentz took some responsibility for the Commanders’ loss to Dallas.

“I’ve got to be more accurate,” Wentz said during his post-game press conference. “I’ve got to make better plays and make good decisions.”

The Commanders did at the least enjoy some success in moving the ball downfield via their ground game; they finished with 142 rushing yards and notched a 5.3 yards per rush attempt average. However, the relentless pressure from the Cowboys’ front seven unit turned out to be the theme of the contest. Dallas recorded 11 quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, and two sacks in the game.

The Commanders now hold a 1-3 record this season, and they will have a home matchup against the Tennessee Titans coming up in Week 5.