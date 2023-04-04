Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The 2023 season has the potential to introduce some big changes for the Washington Commanders. It all hinges on whether Dan Snyder decides to (finally) sell the team. With a new ownership often comes massive changes to the coaching and playing staff, putting head coach Ron Rivera’s job security at risk. Despite that, though, Rivera is not too worried, instead focusing on what he can do to help the team, per The Washington Times.

“I could be gone in a year, that’s football,” Rivera told The Washington Times. “I understand that. But what I want to do, is when I leave, I want everybody to go and say, ‘Boy the roster’s in a good place.’ … That’s great. I want to walk away saying that’s what I did. I’m good with it. I understand it. I’m not going to be desperate. I’m not. Because when you’re desperate, you make bad decisions.”

Rivera has been in the NFL long enough to know how the system works. We’ve seen so many coaches try insane things when their job is on the line, often to horrible results. For the Commanders coach, the best he can do is to try and make the most out of his current situation. It’s less than ideal, especially compared to his NFC East peers.

One way for Rivera to make sure he sticks around is if he makes the Commanders into a legitimate team this season. It’s not going to be easy: they have committed to starting sophomore Sam Howell under center. If Rivera makes this work, though, perhaps the new ownership will consider him as an option to stay.