RUMOR: Owners pause potential removal of Commanders’ Dan Snyder as sale looms

As NFL owners prepare to meet in Arizona for their annual spring meeting, there reportedly won’t be any moves made in the coming days to force Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to relinquish ownership, according to The Washington Post.

“The owners are waiting to see what occurs over the coming weeks and possibly months with Snyder’s attempt to sell the franchise, his efforts to secure indemnification against legal liability and the outcome of the league’s second investigation into him and the team, said those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic,” wrote Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke on Friday.

The league’s three-day annual meeting begins Sunday in Phoenix, and there are no formal plans or actions to discuss the sale of the franchise, per The Post.