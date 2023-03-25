RUMOR: Owners pause potential removal of Commanders’ Dan Snyder as sale looms

As NFL owners prepare to meet in Arizona for their annual spring meeting, there reportedly won’t be any moves made in the coming days to force Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to relinquish ownership, according to The Washington Post.
“The owners are waiting to see what occurs over the coming weeks and possibly months with Snyder’s attempt to sell the franchise, his efforts to secure indemnification against legal liability and the outcome of the league’s second investigation into him and the team, said those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic,” wrote Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke on Friday.
The league’s three-day annual meeting begins Sunday in Phoenix, and there are no formal plans or actions to discuss the sale of the franchise, per The Post.
Pro Football Talk has reported that a potential sale of the team is “imminent,” and the owners are reportedly willing to let things play out on that front.
Snyder has allegedly been trying to get the league and other teams to provide him with a broad grant of indemnity regarding potential liabilities, including those that arose directly from the activities of the Commanders.
“The vote-out will happen if he insists on being indemnified,” a source told The Post. “If the deal [to sell the team] is just like Denver, that’s fine. But if he expects special treatment, that leads to trouble. The biggest thing that will lead to a vote is if he says, ‘Indemnify me.’ That’s the issue.”
It would take 24 votes to remove Snyder from his post as owner of the team, but it seems inevitable that the team will be sold and he will relinquish that right sooner rather than later anyways.
NFL owners won’t meet again until May in Minneapolis, and it’s expected that the franchise is in new hands by that time.
Snyder and his wife, co-owner Tanya Snyder, announced in November that they were considering “potential transactions” involving the team.