The Washington Commanders are looking to break their losing streak on Thursday Night Football. Fortunately for Ron Rivera's squad, it will be at home playing perhaps the sorriest team in the league: the Chicago Bears.

The biggest thing going in the Bears' favor right now is that they own the draft pick of the only other team that has yet to win a game this season (the Carolina Panthers). As a team, Chicago looks lost on both ends of the field. The defense continues to be atrocious and the offense doesn’t look much better despite exhaustive resources being spent to improve both sides.

The Commanders getting the Bears at FedEx Field on short rest gives them a great shot to snap their two-game losing skid. But they aren’t taking their opponent lightly. Head coach Ron Rivera called the Bears a “hungry” squad that still tries its hardest to win week in and week out, according to Zach Selby of the team's website.

“It's one of those games that you can't fall asleep on a young team like that because they don't know the difference,” Rivera said, via the Commanders website. “They go out every week, they want to win every week. They're going to play and be very competitive.”

Sam Howell is taking the same mindset from his head coach. The Commanders' young quarterback still has a lot to work on and has to remain sharp no matter how bad the opposition is.

“They’re talented,” Howell said. “Obviously, the record is what it is, but it’s definitely not a team you can take lightly. There’s no easy games in the NFL and they have a lot of really good players on their defense and they fly around. They play hard and you can tell they want to win and it’s definitely a challenge for us and we definitely have our hands full. They do a lot of good stuff schematically on defense as well. It’s definitely a tough defense. Every defense in the NFL is tough to play against, so you definitely got to be ready to go and you got to prepare. We’re excited for the challenge.”

Any team can lose on any given night in the NFL. Howell and the Commanders certainly don’t want to be the team that lets this woeful Bears team get their first win of the season.