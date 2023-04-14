After much speculation, it looks like the Washington Commanders will finally be under new ownership next season. Longtime owner Dan Snyder is reportedly in a preliminary agreement to sell the team for over $6 billion dollars to a group led by Josh Harris, who also owns part of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

Snyder’s tenure as owner of the Commanders has been as tumultuous as they come. A plethora of off-the-field criticism and controversies throughout the years paired with terrible play by the team on the field led to a major uproar by fans for Snyder to sell the team in recent years. Finally, Snyder has decided that his time as an NFL owner has expired.

It’s safe to say most if not all Commanders fans, and football fans alike, will not miss Snyder’s presence in the league.

Dan Snyder has officially sold the Washington Commanders pic.twitter.com/opJvLSdTLx — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) April 13, 2023

Dan Snyder sold the Commanders?? pic.twitter.com/IhYmbS9F3u — HOT TAKES ANA (free agency WE MOVE) (@FootballGirlAna) April 13, 2023

Snyder purchased the Commanders in 1999. In his 25 seasons as owner, Washington had six winning seasons and just two playoff wins. It is widely speculated that Snyder’s ownership style and the negativity that surrounded him and the franchise greatly impacted the success of the team.

Commanders fans are hoping for greener pastures under new ownership. While the team hasn’t performed as poorly in recent seasons – collecting a 22-27-1 record and one division title since 2020 – fans expect much bigger things with new leadership.

Dan Snyder’s tenure as Commanders owner will go down as one of the worst in North American sports history. Commanders fans can rejoice, their long national nightmare has finally come to an end.