Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera suggests Sam Howell could be the quarterback of the future for the franchise

Though the Washington Commanders have lost two straight games and dropped to 3-5, coach Ron Rivera is maintaining his faith in quarterback Sam Howell. Despite losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 38-31, Howell had a huge game where he completed 75% of his passes for 397 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

Following the four-touchdown game, Rivera even suggested that Howell could be the future for the Commanders at the quarterback position.

“This franchise has been looking for that guy for a long time and for the first time I think that guy might be here. I really do,” via JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

Howell has brought the most excitement to the Washington quarterback position in years. He certainly has plenty of room to improve, particularly when it comes to taking less sacks and avoiding some big mistakes. But the former fifth-round pick out of North Carolina has still started just nine games. There's still a ton of time for him to get better, especially if Washington provides him a better O-line.

Aside from his weaknesses, he is a playmaker. Howell has absolutely no fear and will launch the ball all over the field, often giving his receivers a chance to make a play. He throws jump balls, into tight windows, deep, and completes more of these high-level passes than Washington has seen in years.

Best throw and catch of the day. Sam Howell puts this ball in Terrys stomach with a DB on his shoulder in front of the approaching Safety. Terry McLaurin hauls in the tough catch and holds on knowing he’s going to get hit. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/cXpyfl0J5w — The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) October 23, 2023

Sam Howell to Terry McLaurin Passing TD (10/3) pic.twitter.com/pKmSgAO7bt — NFL TD Videos (@NFLTDVideos2023) October 29, 2023

On the season, Howell has completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,146 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Sam Howell and the Commanders next take on the New England Patriots this Sunday.