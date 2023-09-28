Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell impressed in his first two games this season, leading the team to wins against the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos, but he had a rough outing against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, throwing four interceptions, and Howell spoke about what he needs to do to rebound with another tough game coming up against the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

“I don't make any excuses for myself,” Sam Howell said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I expect to play much better than I played Sunday. My teammates and this organization deserves for me to play much better than I played on Sunday, and I've just got to do a better job. I can't make the excuse that I'm young. The teams that we're playing don't care; the scoreboard doesn't care. I've got to do my job at a higher level for this team to get where we want to go, so I'm excited to get back out there on Sunday.”

The Bills are a step up from the teams that the Commanders and Howell faced in the first two games. The Eagles are in that class as well, with a menacing defensive line. The Commanders pulled an upset against the Eagles last season on Monday Night Football, and Howell talked about that game and what it will take to pull another upset.

“It was a great game, a great win for us last year, such a cool thing to be a part of,” Howell said, via Smith. “The locker room, that was probably the most excited I saw our locker room was after that game last year. Obviously last year's game isn't going to do anything for us this year. It's a new team, we have a new team, we've got to go in there and play at a high level to have a chance to win the game.”

It will take a better performance from Howell this week to pull off a win.