Published November 15, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders have done it. It was a hard-fought affair on Monday Night Football, but they took down the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

The Commanders defeated the Eagles 32-21, bringing themselves back to .500 with a 5-5 record. The win clearly meant a lot to the players on the field, and it meant a lot to head coach Ron Rivera.

The Commanders tweeted a video of their locker room after the game. Rivera, game ball in hand, attempts to get his words out but is clearly overcome with emotion. He manages to get out “my mother would have been proud” before stepping away.

Earlier this month, Rivera was excused from the team to visit his mother. Unfortunately, she passed away soon after his visit. The victory Monday was his first win since her passing. He recently matched donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in her honor.

After Rivera stepped aside, Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin took over the speech. “You can see how much (this) means to him,” McLaurin said. “But it means a lot to everybody in this locker room, bro. We set the … tone. We took it to them!”

Despite the victory, Rivera did not want to get ahead of himself during his press conference. It’s a huge win, but the Commanders have a lot of work to do. “We can’t just sit back and say we’ve arrived because we have not arrived,” he said.

The Commanders have now won four of their last five games. They look to keep the momentum going when they take on the Houston Texans in their Week 11 matchup on Sunday.