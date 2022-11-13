Published November 13, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Washington Commanders will battle the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East showdown on Monday night football. Are you ready for some football? It’s time to continue our rowdy NFL odds series with a Commanders-Eagles prediction and pick.

The Commanders lost 20-17 to the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Taylor Heinicke completed 15 of 28 passes for 149 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Additionally, Brian Robinson rushed 13 times for 44 yards, while Antonio Gibson contributed 11 rushes for 36 yards. Curtis Samuel had three catches for 65 yards and a score, while Terry McLaurin caught five passes for 56 yards.

The Eagles defeated the Houston Texans 29-17 last weekend. Jalen Hurts completed 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Also, he rushed nine times for 23 yards. Miles Sanders rushed 17 times for 93 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Dallas Goedert caught eight passes for 100 yards and a score, while A.J. Brown had four receptions for 59 yards and a score.

The Commanders lead the all-time series 87-83-6. However, the Eagles have dominated the matchup in recent memory. The Eagles are 8-2 over the last 10 games against the Commanders. Also, they are 6-4 over 10 games against the Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles won here 27-17 a year ago,l with Hurts completing 20 of 26 passes for 296 yards while rushing eight times for 38 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Sanders rushed 18 times for 131 yards. Goedert had seven receptions for 135 yards.

The Eagles won 24-8 in Landover earlier this season. Significantly, Hurts completed 22 of 35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns while rushing nine times for 20 yards. Sanders added 15 rushes for 46 yards. Lastly, Devonte Smith had eight receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown, while Brown caught five passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Here are the Commanders-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-Eagles Odds

Washington Commanders: +10.5 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

The Commanders are 4-5, mainly due to a terrible offense. Significantly, their defense has performed adequately, keeping them in games. Heinicke has 629 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions through three games. Additionally, Gibson has rushed 89 times for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson has 67 rushes for 219 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, McLaurin has 38 catches for 609 yards and two touchdowns, while Samuel has 45 catches for 455 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders rank 26th in points per game. Additionally, they are 22nd in yards per game. One thing they have done well is control the clock and dominate time of possession. Substantially, the Commanders know how to move the chains and keep the other offense off the field. But they often do not have good field position and have not translated this ability to points on the board.

The Commanders will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and keep Hurts off the field. Then, they cannot let Hurts beat them on the ground. Washington must force him to pass the ball, and then they must stop Brown and Smith from tearing them apart.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

The Eagles are the lone unbeaten team left. Thus, they continue their trek and march to the beat of their own drum. The Eagles have one of the best offenses in the NFL. Significantly, they are second in points per game and third in yards per game. The Eagles have passed the ball more fluidly this season, with Hurts taking the next step in his development.

Hurts has a quarterback rating of 107.8 with 2042 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Additionally, he has rushed 88 times for 326 yards and six touchdowns. Sanders has 131 rushes for 656 yards and six touchdowns. Also, he has caught 11 passes for 42 yards. Brown has 43 catches for 718 yards and six touchdowns. Likewise, Goedert has 40 receptions for 621 yards and two scores.

The Eagles have a solid defense, ranking fourth in points allowed per game. Likewise, players like Javon Hargrave and Haason Reddick have terrorized offensive lines. Hargrave has 21 solo tackles and six sacks, while Reddick has 13 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Thus, the defense matches the offense’s intensity and not moving an inch.

The Eagles will cover the spread if they can continue to run the ball efficiently. Ultimately, Hurts and Sanders must control the offense and move the chains to give Philadelphia a chance to cover efficiently.

Final Commanders-Eagles Prediction & Pick

The Eagles are going to win. But can they cover? If the Eagles play their game to the level they are capable of, they will efficiently cover the spread and blow out the Commanders. Expect the Eagles to run a lot to set up the pass, with Sanders, Brown, Smith, and Goedert all playing a role in a monster victory on Monday Night Football.

Final Commanders-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Eagles: -10.5 (-110)