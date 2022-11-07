If you haven’t heard yet, Dan Snyder is making the first steps in selling the Washington Commanders. The controversial owner has been in hot water from many parties for, well, everything. Toxic workplace culture, misogyny, deceiving other NFL owners. You name it, Snyder probably did it. As a result, the owner is now in the process of selling the team.

One of the biggest bidders to buy the Commanders is Jeff Bezos, the Amazon multi-billionaire. Bezos could easily afford the astronomical price tag that the franchise will likely have. However, it seems like Dan Snyder doesn’t want Jeff Bezos to touch the Commanders because of one thing: the Washington Post. (via JP Finlay)

Most people believe Dan Snyder is looking to sell 100 percent of the Commanders. But @peter_king says “not so fast” https://t.co/oGmytF6tzK pic.twitter.com/f3kmq2fXf5 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 7, 2022

Apparently, Bezos’ association with The Washington Post is enough to deter Snyder from selling the Commanders to him. Billionaires are known to be extremely petty, so this isn’t really that uncommon. However, it’s also very possible that the price that Bezos can offer for the franchise would be enough for Snyder to change is mind.

Another interesting bit from Finlay’s tweet is the possibility of Dan Snyder not selling 100% of team ownership. Many fans expected the disgraced owner to completely remove himself from the team at this point. However, it appears as if the rumblings around the league point to Snyder trying to find a way to keep some control of the team.

We’ll see how this situation pans out for the Commanders. One thing’s for sure, though: this team will be in the ownership of someone else sooner than later.