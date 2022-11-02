Daniel Snyder makes bombshell move toward selling Commanders amid scandal

The Daniel Snyder saga could be coming to an end soon. The Washington Commanders owner has hired Bank of America Securities to help with the sale of the franchise, via Forbes:

“According to a person familiar with the process, Snyder already has at least four calls from groups interested in buying the team. Snyder and his bankers are exploring all options and a transaction could be for the entire NFL team or a minority stake.”

“Neither the Commanders nor Bank of America, which has handled such notable team sales as the purchase of the Los Angeles Clippers by Steve Ballmer in 2014, would comment.”

Daniel Snyder has been under fire for quite some time now after being accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace. Snyder has even threatened the NFL and claims he’s got dirt on Roger Goodell and numerous owners that could stir a host of problems. The reality is he needs to be out of ownership ASAP and Snyder is taking the necessary steps to do so.

The Commanders also came out on Wednesday morning and released a statement about the recent news:

Numerous owners across the league want Snyder gone, including Jim Irsay of the Indianapolis Colts, who recently called him out.

On a more positive note, it’s promising to see various ownership groups showing interest in purchasing Washington. Hiring Bank of America is a massive step in Daniel Snyder finally parting ways with this organization and allowing them to head in a different direction. We’ll see what materializes in the near future here.