The Washington Commanders have claimed wide receiver KJ Osborn off waivers following his release from the New England Patriots, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. The move comes in the wake of a significant injury to wide receiver Noah Brown that could sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Osborn, 27, appeared in seven games for the Patriots this season, recording 57 yards and one touchdown on seven receptions. However, he hasn’t caught a pass since New England’s October 20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Osborn joined the Patriots during the offseason after three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

During his time in Minnesota, Osborn established himself as a reliable receiving option, with his best season coming as a rookie when he posted 655 yards on 50 receptions and scored seven touchdowns.

Commanders claim KJ Osborn after Noah Brown's injury

The Commanders made the claim shortly after their Week 14 victory over the Tennessee Titans, a win overshadowed by Noah Brown's injury. Head coach Dan Quinn described Brown’s condition as a “significant internal injury” and stated, “It’s gonna knock him out for a bit.”

Brown, who joined the Commanders after training camp, had become a key contributor to the offense led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. He amassed 453 yards on 35 receptions and scored one touchdown this season. His absence leaves a gap in the team’s receiving corps as Washington pushes for a playoff berth.

The Commanders, currently 8-5 and second in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles, face the New Orleans Saints (5-8) in Week 15. Osborn’s addition to the roster aims to bolster depth at wide receiver and provide Daniels with another target as the team looks to solidify its postseason position.

Washington’s acquisition of Osborn reflects the team’s proactive approach to addressing injuries during a critical stretch of the season. With playoff aspirations on the line, the Commanders will look to integrate Osborn quickly into their offensive scheme ahead of Sunday’s matchup.