The New England Patriots are probably more focused on the 2025 NFL Draft than the finish to the 2024 season. And it’s premature to think about a change at head coach. But in the near future, K.J. Osborn won’t be part of it because of a roster decision.

The Patriots parted ways with the receiver, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Patriots are waiving WR K.J. Osborn, per source. It was a mutual decision, and he now will have a chance to catch on to a team where he will be able (to) play more.”

Patriots WR K.J. Osborn looking for a team

Osborn signed with the Patriots in the offseason after four years with the Vikings. The hope seemed to be he would emerge with his new team.

However, Osborn quickly became an afterthought. He totaled only seven catches for 57 yards despite appearing in seven games and starting four times. He did reel in a touchdown grab.

The good news for Osborn is contending teams have some issues at the wide receiver position — including the Washington Commanders.

Before the trade deadline, the Patriots decided not to go that route. Osborn seemed to favor talk in that direction, according to boston.com back in October.

“It’s like an alley-oop,” Osborn said with a laugh when asked if he wanted to be traded. “This is where I am. This is the place I signed to be. A lot of things are out of my control, but I would like to be where my feet are. So today I’m here. So now I’ll just rock with it as it goes.”

Mayo said after the trade deadline that deals just didn’t materialize, according to nbcsportsboston.com.

“One one thing about the trade deadline — I talked about this on Monday — at least in the NFL, everyone wants to build it up like it's baseball, basketball or something like that. It's not,” Mayo said. “Look, we do our research on everything that's available. I would say Eliot (Wolf) and his staff have contacted multiple teams, and multiple teams have contacted us, just like every other team in the league. I mean, look, for us, it's about value. It's about thinking about the present and also trying to get better in the future.”

The Patriots got zero value for Osborn, who will try to remain in the league with another team.