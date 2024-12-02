After three straight losses, Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders delivered a dominant performance, defeating the Tennessee Titans 42-19 to improve to 8-5 heading into their bye week. This is the first time Washington has won eight of its first 13 games in a season since 1996.

“The guys really dug in. I thought they had a good plan, and No. 5 felt electric tonight in terms of connecting, making plays, being decisive. All those things, when it all comes together, it’s a big deal,” said head coach Dan Quinn in his post game interview when talking about Jayden Daniels.

Despite the 41-degree chill at kickoff, Daniels appeared unfazed.

Jayden Daniels playing huge for the Commanders

Daniels completed 25 of 30 passes for 206 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and a 114.7 passer rating. He also added nine carries for 34 yards and a rushing touchdown. His performance complemented a strong running game led by Brian Robinson Jr., who rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

“Just loved the way the guys started, and I felt that from Brian,” remarked the Commanders’ head coach. “He’s a difference-maker in terms of being downhill.

The Commanders racked up 463 total yards and scored six offensive touchdowns, including four consecutive to start the game. Robinson broke through the line untouched for a 40-yard touchdown on Washington's opening drive.

After a Titans punt, Daniels finished off an 11-play drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin added two first-half touchdown receptions, while tight end Zach Ertz and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. sealed the victory with scores in the fourth quarter.

Throughout the season, defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. has emphasized the importance of takeaways, a key feature of his and Quinn’s defensive systems. On Sunday, the defense delivered, with cornerback Mike Sainristil stripping the ball from Titans running back Tony Pollard on Tennessee’s third possession.

The emergence of Jayden Daniels

Sainristil recovered the fumble at the Titans' 24-yard line, and Washington capitalized on the turnover. Daniels connected with McLaurin on a deep crosser from the right side for a 16-yard touchdown.

Following McLaurin’s first touchdown, Washington safety Tyler Owens forced a fumble on the Titans’ kickoff return, which linebacker Mykal Walker recovered at Tennessee’s 34-yard line. The turnover provided the Commanders another opportunity to extend their lead.

Daniels capitalized on the momentum, ending a nine-play drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to McLaurin on a slant from the left side.

The Commanders sealed the victory as Chris Rodriguez Jr. dominated the closing moments. The second-year running back opened the team’s final scoring drive with a 25-yard rush and capped it off with a seven-yard touchdown run, igniting the crowd at Northwest Stadium.

The atmosphere harkened back to the Commanders’ early-season dominance, when their offense found the end zone on 16 consecutive drives, and Jayden Daniels became a breakout star in the league.

Head coach Dan Quinn noted that Daniels was “able to fully express himself,” rediscovering the electrifying form that defined his performances at the season's start. A 41-degree kickoff? It didn’t faze him one bit.