The Washington Commanders have been one of the best stories in the NFL during the 2024 season. Washington entered Week 18 with an 11-5 record, the team's best since the 1991 season when they won the Super Bowl. The Commanders made a bold move at quarterback on Sunday despite having something to play for.

The Commanders decided to bench QB Jayden Daniels during the third quarter, per Ari Meirov. Dallas had a 9-3 lead over Washington when Dan Quinn made the decision. Marcus Mariota came in to replace Daniels.

Thankfully, the decision is looking like a good one right away. Mariota promptly led the Commanders on a touchdown drive, flicking a pass to Zach Ertz for the score.

The obvious reason why the Commanders benched Daniels could be to keep him healthy. Washington will advance to the playoffs in the NFC, so it makes little sense to risk their QB's health in a somewhat meaningless game.

Daniels also wasn't having a great game, which makes the move even more defendable. Daniels finished the game 6-of-12 passing for 38 yards. He also added four carries for 27 rushing yards.

The move is certainly defendable, but it will end up looking foolish if the Commanders take a hit to their playoff seeding as a result.

Commanders flirting with nightmare scenario by benching Jayden Daniels in Week 18

Washington has already clinched a spot in the NFC playoffs. However, the Commanders could fall to the No. 7 seed in the NFC. This would happen if the Commanders lose and the Packers beat the Bears.

It should be noted that the difference between the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds in the NFC playoffs is huge. If the Commanders fall to the No. 7 seed, they will face the Eagles during the Wild Card round. The Commanders may know the Eagles well as division rivals, which is why they would be wise to avoid an unnecessary game against them.

Even if the Commanders beat the Eagles in the playoffs, they would still be at a disadvantage. As the No. 7 seed, they would be forced to play either Detroit or Minnesota, depending on who wins the No. 1 seed. Essentially, the Commanders would make life very difficult on themselves if they lose and become the No. 7 seed.

Green Bay did lose both Christian Watson and Jordan Love for the rest of the game on Sunday. This could have influenced Washington's decision to bench Daniels. However, the Packers and Bears were only separated by one point heading into the fourth quarter. That makes the Packers' portion of the playoff scenario a complete unknown.

Commanders fans are hoping that their team can avoid this scenario and take care of business against the Cowboys.