The Green Bay Packers are just playing for playoff seeding in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears, but the main goal coming into the game was to get hot and avoid injury before the postseason begins in less than a week's time. Unfortunately for Matt LaFleur and company, they have not been able to stay healthy in the first half.

Wide receiver Christian Watson left the game with an apparent non-contact right knee injury after going down while running a route downfield. He was later carted off the field and is currently questionable to return.

Shortly after Watson went down, starting quarterback Jordan Love hit the ground hard and left the game as Malik Willis replaced him under center. Love is also questionable to return with a right elbow injury, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

This is obviously a disastrous scenario for the Packers, who will get their playoff run underway next week on the road in the Wild Card Round.

