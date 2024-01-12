The latest rumors claim the Commanders don't plan to hire Bill Belichick as head coach despite previous reports saying otherwise.

With Bill Belichick no longer with the New England Patriots, chatter has been buzzing throughout the NFL as to which team will hire the future Hall of Fame head coach. One team many believe are interested are the Washington Commanders, but the latest rumors suggest that might not be the case.

Amid finding a new general manager, rumors claim the Commanders are not interested in hiring Bill Belichick, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. It's not clear which candidate Washington is zeroing in on, but Belichick may not be on their list, after all.

“Despite speculation that the Commanders might hire Bill Belichick, the organization plans to go in a different direction, sources tell Bleacher Report. Led by owner Josh Harris, the team is close to finalizing its new GM – having narrowed down the search to Ian Cunningham and Adam Peters.”

This organization could use a fresh start. It's easy to see Washington want to hire a young, exciting head coach. Additionally, you can't rule out Commanders' offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy either, as his name continuously hits the rumor mill when teams are searching for a new coach.

On the other hand, Bill Belichick would certainly bring some stability to a franchise that desperately needs it. At the very least, Belichick would sure up that defense while Bieniemy runs the offense. If that were the coaching staff, then the Commanders could be one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL. That's with or without Sam Howell playing quarterback.

With that said, keep an eye out for the Commanders and Bill Belichick. Rumors will ramp up in the coming days, as teams around the league conduct interviews.